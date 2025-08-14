Why True Orthodoxy Thrives on Tension

Orthodoxy isn’t about picking sides—it’s about holding them in tension.

In this video, Pedro Gabriel looks at why critics of Pope Francis are wrong when they say the Church should “eliminate tensions” by choosing one side over the other. From the Council of Nicaea to today’s debates over Amoris Laetitia and Veritatis Splendor, he explores how true orthodoxy works, and why choosing one side over the other can lead to heresy or heterodoxy.

In this video, we’ll discover:

Why the Council of Nicaea actually balanced tensions instead of removing them.

How heresies often come in pairs, pulling to opposite extremes.

How dialectics can be used in an orthodox way.

Pope Francis’ use of the theological concept of “opposizione polare”.

The Cross as the ultimate example of “polar opposition”.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!