Why True Orthodoxy Thrives on Tension

Orthodoxy isn’t about picking sides—it’s about holding them in tension.
In this video, Pedro Gabriel looks at why critics of Pope Francis are wrong when they say the Church should “eliminate tensions” by choosing one side over the other. From the Council of Nicaea to today’s debates over Amoris Laetitia and Veritatis Splendor, he explores how true orthodoxy works, and why choosing one side over the other can lead to heresy or heterodoxy.
In this video, we’ll discover:
- Why the Council of Nicaea actually balanced tensions instead of removing them.
- How heresies often come in pairs, pulling to opposite extremes.
- How dialectics can be used in an orthodox way.
- Pope Francis’ use of the theological concept of “opposizione polare”.
- The Cross as the ultimate example of “polar opposition”.
Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
