Who Jesus Saw

“Where many saw only a sinner, a blasphemer, a tax collector, an evildoer or even a traitor, Jesus was able to see apostles. Such is the beauty that his gaze invites us to proclaim, a gaze that transforms and brings out the best in others.”
–Pope Francis, today in Thailand,
speaking at St. Peter’s Parish of Wat Roman
in the village of Tha Kham
In his final day in Thailand, Francis delivered a stirring message about evangelization to a gathering of clergy, religious, and seminarians. Read Andrea Tornielli’s piece in Vatican News.
In his address Pope Francis also had a reminder for all of us who strive to share the Gospel:
“The Lord – the Pope told the religious – did not call us and send us forth into the world to impose obligations on people, or lay heavier burdens than those they already have, which are many, but rather to share joy, a beautiful, new and surprising horizon.”
Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He’s a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He’s active in his parish and community. He is a founding editor for Where Peter Is.