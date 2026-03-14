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Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · March 14, 2026

Written by WPI Contributor

The first Reading and the Gospel, which we have heard, in dialogue with each other, help us to rediscover the gift of Baptism as a grace that comes towards our freedom. The account of Genesis recalls our condition as creatures, put to the test not so much by a prohibition, as is often believed, but by a possibility: the possibility of a relationship. The human being is thus free to recognize and welcome the otherness of the Creator, who recognizes and accepts the otherness of creatures.

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Pope Leo XIV

Homily during a Pastoral Visit

to the Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus,Rome

February 22, 2026

 

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