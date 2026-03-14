Which Pope said this?

The first Reading and the Gospel, which we have heard, in dialogue with each other, help us to rediscover the gift of Baptism as a grace that comes towards our freedom. The account of Genesis recalls our condition as creatures, put to the test not so much by a prohibition, as is often believed, but by a possibility: the possibility of a relationship. The human being is thus free to recognize and welcome the otherness of the Creator, who recognizes and accepts the otherness of creatures.
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Pope Leo XIV
Homily during a Pastoral Visit
to the Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus,Rome
February 22, 2026
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