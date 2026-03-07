Which Pope said this?

There is a great need for this attitude, especially in the contexts where the faith must be proclaimed and inculturated today. It is not a question of acquiring knowledge to fulfil academic obligations, but of embarking on a courageous voyage, a crossing of the high seas. This journey moves in two directions: on the one hand, it is a journey to descend into the depths, probing the abyss of the mystery of God and the different dimensions of the Christian faith; on the other hand, it is a journey to set sail and go further, to explore other horizons and thus find new forms and new languages in which to proclaim the Gospel in different situations throughout history.
Pope Leo XIV
Address to Members of the Theological Faculty of Puglia
and of the Theological Institute of Calabria
March 2, 2026
