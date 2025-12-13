fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by Pedro Gabriel · December 13, 2025

Written by Pedro Gabriel

In a particular way, I think of the rich ethical principles and patterns of thought that are the intellectual patrimony of Christian Europe. These are essential for safeguarding the divinely bestowed rights and inherent worth of every human person, from conception to natural death. They are likewise fundamental for responding to the challenges presented by poverty, social exclusion, economic deprivation, as well as by the ongoing climate crisis, violence and war. To ensure that the voice of the Church, not least through her social doctrine, continues to be heard, is not about the restoration of a past epoch, but of guaranteeing that key resources for future cooperation and integration are not lost.

(scroll down for answer)

 

Pope Leo XIV

Address to Members of the “European Conservatives

and Reformists” Group of the European Parliament

December 10, 2025

