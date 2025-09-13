Which Pope said this?

Peter is thus entrusted with the task of “loving more” and giving his life for the flock. The ministry of Peter is distinguished precisely by this self-sacrificing love, because the Church of Rome presides in charity and its true authority is the charity of Christ. It is never a question of capturing others by force, by religious propaganda or by means of power. Instead, it is always and only a question of loving as Jesus did.
Pope Leo XIV
Homily on the Holy Mass
for the Beginning of the Pontificate of Pope Leo XIV
May 18, 2025
