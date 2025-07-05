Which Pope said this?

And here, if we urge harmony in your efforts, We beg you not to take it amiss: it is of enormous value to the Church. For in the unity of the Church, that is to say, in the marvelous union of all her members, which she has received from Christ her Founder, is to be seen that invincible strength by reason of which she is said in Sacred Scripture to be “terrible as an army in battle array”. . . We admonish you in the words of the Apostle: Let all of you say the self-same thing, let there be no divisions among you; but be ye perfect in one mind and one thought. Let this union of minds be dearer to you than all. . . [L]ike well-disciplined soldiers, you will more successfully resist the enemies of Christ’s cross assailing you on all sides.
Pope St. Pius X
Allocution to the French Bishops
April 20, 1909
