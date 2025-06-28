Which Pope said this?

To bear witness to the Lord Jesus, the Bishop lives a life of evangelical poverty. His is a simple, sober and generous lifestyle, dignified and at the same time suited to the conditions of the majority of his people. The poor must find in him a father and a brother, and never feel uncomfortable in meeting him or entering his home. In his personal life, he must be detached from the pursuit of wealth and from forms of favoritism based on money or power. The Bishop must never forget that, like Jesus, he has been anointed with the Holy Spirit and sent to bring good news to the poor.
Pope Leo XIV
Meditation on the Jubilee of Bishops
June 25, 2025
