Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · June 7, 2025

Written by WPI Contributor

Today’s Feast of Pentecost is the culmination of Easter time, centred on the death and resurrection of Jesus. This solemnity reminds us of and revives the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on the Apostles and the other disciples, gathered in prayer with the Virgin Mary in the Cenacle. On that day there began the history of Christian holiness, because the Holy Spirit is the source of holiness, which is not the privilege of a few, but the vocation of all.

Indeed, by Baptism we are all called to participate in the same divine life of Christ and, with Confirmation, to become His witnesses in the world. The Holy Spirit bestows holiness in abundance among God’s holy and faithful people (…) From that day of Pentecost, and until the end of time, this holiness, whose fullness is Christ, is given to all those who open themselves to the action of the Holy Spirit and strive to be obedient to Him.

(scroll down for answer)

Pope Francis

Words at the Regina Coeli

May 20, 2018

