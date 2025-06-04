Liturgy Means Unity, Not Division

In this video, Pedro Gabriel takes a look at the controversy surrounding Bishop Michael Martin’s implementation of Traditiones Custodes in the Diocese of Charlotte and then dives into one of the most pressing issues facing the Church today: the relationship between liturgy and unity—and how certain narratives and behaviors, often cloaked in tradition or “respectful criticism,” have contributed to division rather than communion.

This is not just a video about Traditiones Custodes, Pope Francis, or the 1962 Missal. It’s about how unity with the bishop and the pope is at the heart of the Catholic liturgy, how Church authority functions, and why true peace in the Church cannot be built on selective obedience or pressure campaigns disguised as piety.

In this video, Pedro explores:

– Why unity is an essential part of the liturgy;

– What Pope Leo actually said about unity—and what he didn’t;

– Why the Roman Rite must remain tied to the Bishop of Rome;

– How Summorum Pontificum has been misused;

– Common but flawed objections from traditionalist rhetoric;

– The real meaning of obedience, and how the saints lived it;

– Why a change of attitude is key to healing the liturgy divide.

