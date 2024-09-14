Which Pope said this?

We know that, unfortunately, sometimes Christians do not spread the fragrance of Christ, but the bad odour of their own sin. And let us never forget: sin distances us from Jesus, sin makes us become bad oil. And the devil – let us not forget this – the devil usually enters via the pocket. Beware, beware. However, this must not distract us from the commitment of realizing, as far as we are able and each in their own environment, this sublime vocation of being the good fragrance of Christ in the world. The fragrance of Christ emanates from the “fruits of the Spirit”, which are “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control” (Gal 5:22). Paul said this, and how good it is to find a person who has these virtues: love, a loving person, a joyful person, a person who makes peace, a magnanimous person, not mean, magnanimous, a benevolent person who welcomes everyone, a good person, a faithful person, a meek person, who is not proud, but meek… And someone will feel some of the fragrance of the Spirit of Christ around us, when we find these people. Let us ask the Holy Spirit to make us more aware that we are anointed, anointed by Him.
Pope Francis
General Audience
August 21, 2024
