Catholic celebrity converts and their political agendas

This morning, Vanity Fair published a provocative and insightful article by Kathryn Joyce that delves deep into a growing trend among certain factions of American Catholicism: the embrace and celebration of high-profile right-wing converts to the faith. Joyce explores how figures like Candace Owens, JD Vance, and even potentially Jordan Peterson are becoming the face of a radical, politically motivated strain of Catholicism that is increasingly out of step with Catholic social teaching and Pope Francis’s vision for the Church.

I have long been concerned about the politicization of our faith. Joyce’s article highlights groups like Catholics for Catholics — an organization affiliated with Steve Bannon that promotes a radical political agenda under the guise of Catholic orthodoxy — that elevate these celebrities; not because of their deep commitment to Catholic teaching but because of their ability to draw attention, dollars, and, ultimately, votes.

In many ways this article is a progress report on a resistance movement that began with the election of Pope Francis in March 2013. Joyce, who wrote an article in 2020 on the rise of MAGA and QAnon among US Catholics, shines a light on the evolving alliances between Catholic celebrities and far-right movements within and outside the Church. For instance, Owens’s infamous “Christ is King” slogan—popularized by extremist groups, antisemites, and white nationalist figures like Nick Fuentes—has been embraced by a portion of conservative Catholics, even as it draws condemnation for its association with hate. Meanwhile, other prominent converts like Shia LaBeouf bring their own baggage to the table. “Potential” converts like Tim Ballard and Russell Brand have been welcomed into Catholic circles with open arms after public sex scandals tarnished their reputations elsewhere. Such cases, at least from the outside, seem less like seeking redemption through conversion and more like rebranding for the Catholic market.

One of the most disturbing aspects of this phenomenon is how openly these converts reject Pope Francis’s leadership. As Joyce points out, many of these converts and their followers are aligning themselves with movements that actively oppose the Pope and his vision for a more inclusive, compassionate, and humble Church. This radical traditionalist faction, already steeped in opposition to the Second Vatican Council and any reforms they view as “modernist,” now sees these celebrities as warriors in their battle against what has been called the “deep church.”

Groups like Catholics for Catholics and others are promoting a vision of Catholicism that’s less about living out the Gospel and more about advancing a rigid, nationalist, and exclusionary political ideology. The prominence of Latin Mass enthusiasts, the embrace of Donald Trump, and even the bizarre fantasies about who might convert next (Elon Musk? Joe Rogan?) show just how far this “conversion industrial complex” has veered from the core tenets of Catholicism.

This is not the Catholicism of Vatican II, nor is it the Catholicism of Pope Francis. It’s a dangerous distortion that elevates celebrity, political power, and cultural dominance over the Gospel’s call to love, mercy, and service.

I am quoted in the article, as are WPI contributors David Lafferty and Steve Millies.

If there’s one takeaway from this excellent piece, it’s that we must remain vigilant. The future of the Church in the United States is at stake, and it’s crucial that we resist the temptation to tie our faith too closely to any political movement or celebrity figure.

You can read the full Vanity Fair article here.

Let’s continue to pray for those who are caught up in these movements and for a unified Church that seeks to serve Christ, not political agendas.

Image: “DC Basilica” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by sophiagrrl

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!