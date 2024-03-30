fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · March 30, 2024

Written by WPI Contributor

For unto this are you called: because Christ also suffered for us, leaving you an example that you should follow his steps. Who did no sin, neither was guile found in his mouth. Who, when he was reviled, did not revile: when he suffered, he threatened not: but delivered himself to him that judged him unjustly. Who his own self bore our sins in his body upon the tree: that we, being dead to sins, should live to justice: by whose stripes you were healed.

Apostle St. Peter

1 Pet 2:21-24

