Which Pope said this?

“The Jubilee (…) is above all a pressing invitation to all Christians to re-commit themselves to holiness of life. True holiness does not mean a flight from the world; rather, it lies in the effort to incarnate the Gospel in everyday life, in the family, at school and at work, and in social and political involvement. Holiness is the fulness of life which Christ offers: he has come that we may have life, and have it abundantly”

(scroll down for answer)

Pope St. John Paul II

Message to Participants in the Seventh International Meeting

of the Catholic Fraternity of Covenant Communities and Fellowships

November 9, 1996

