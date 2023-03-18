fbpx

Which Pope said this?

March 18, 2023

“Certainly the Reign of God should not be identified or confused with some earthly or political achievement. Nor should it be envisioned as a purely interior reality, one that is merely personal and spiritual, or as a promise that concerns only the world to come.”

Pope Francis

Preface to the book

“Siblings All, the Signs of Times: The Social Teaching of Pope Francis”

CopyCopied