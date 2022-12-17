Which Pope said this?

Such dispositions of the healthcare professional are important in all cases, but are perhaps perceived more intensely in the palliative care setting. Almost worldwide, we see a strong trend towards legalizing euthanasia. We know that when there is a serene and participative human accompaniment, the severely ill chronic patient or the patient in a terminal stage feel this solicitude. Even in the most extreme circumstances, if the person feels loved, respected, accepted, the negative shadow of euthanasia disappears and becomes almost inexistent, because the value of this person’s being is measured according to the person’s capacity to give and receive love, and not his productivity.
Pope Francis
Speech to the Participants on the Fourth Seminary
on Ethics on Health Management
October 1, 2018
