fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by · December 17, 2022

Such dispositions of the healthcare professional are important in all cases, but are perhaps perceived more intensely in the palliative care setting. Almost worldwide, we see a strong trend towards legalizing euthanasia. We know that when there is a serene and participative human accompaniment, the severely ill chronic patient or the patient in a terminal stage feel this solicitude. Even in the most extreme circumstances, if the person feels loved, respected, accepted, the negative shadow of euthanasia disappears and becomes almost inexistent, because the value of this person’s being is measured according to the person’s capacity to give and receive love, and not his productivity.

(scroll down for answer)

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.

 

.

Pope Francis

Speech to the Participants on the Fourth Seminary

on Ethics on Health Management

October 1, 2018

Discuss this article!

Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!
Which Pope said this?

Tags:

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied