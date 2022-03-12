Which Pope said this?

by · March 12, 2022

No compromises with evil! We must not fall into that slumber of the conscience that makes us say: “But after all, it’s not serious, everyone does it”! Let us look at Jesus, who does not make agreements with evil. He opposes the devil with the Word of God and overcomes temptation.

Pope Francis

Tweet @pontifex

March 6th, 2021

