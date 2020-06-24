Viganò, QAnon, and the ‘Deep Church’ explained

In this edition of Peter’s Field Hospital, I’m joined by DW Lafferty and Nathan Turowsky. This week, we discuss the origins of some of the more obscure terms used by Archbishop Viganò in his letter to President Trump, and their origins in contemporary conspiracy theories.

DW Lafferty presents his theory about what Viganò was trying to do by publishing this letter, and how he accomplished his goals. We also discuss the troubling fact that many ordinary Catholics seem to be embracing these theories as well.

Part 1 of 2.