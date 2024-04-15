Throwback Episode – The Dignity of the Human Person

On April 8th, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the DDF, released a new document about the infinite dignity of the human person, Dignitas Infinita. Dominic and I wanted to cover what this document says and our reactions to it, but due to my internship schedule, and Dominic still in the midst of moving, we didn’t have time to record this week.

However, a year and a half ago, back in our second season of the podcast, we had an entire discussion about the infinite dignity of the human person drawing from Fratelli Tutti and the wider social teaching of the Church. So this week we’re sharing that conversation as a throwback episode for you in preparation for our discussion about the new DDF document.

This episode is available on Youtube and in your favorite podcast app.

In this throwback episode (from Season Two) Paul and Dominic discuss the first of the four principles of Catholic Social Teaching, the dignity of the human person. We are all tempted to reduce the value of others, to, as Pope Francis puts it, “despise the limit that another’s value imposes.” Since Vatican II, the Church has emphasized the infinite dignity of every human being and has explained the implications of that belief.

Faith has untold power to inspire and sustain our respect for others, for believers come to know that God loves every man and woman with infinite love and “thereby confers infinite dignity” upon all humanity. We likewise believe that Christ shed his blood for each of us and that no one is beyond the scope of his universal love. (Fratelli Tutti 85)

LINKS

Spiritual Abuse Workshop

https://www.popefrancisgeneration.com/p/i-myself-will-shepherd-my-sheep

Life as Christ: Catholic Social Teaching Retreat

https://www.practicalkerygma.com/p/what-is-life-as-christ-catholic-social

Dignitas Infinita

https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2024/04/08/240408c.html

Fratelli Tutti

https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/encyclicals/documents/papa-francesco_20201003_enciclica-fratelli-tutti.html

