Third Space Podcast: Rhonda Miska – Ministering in Minneapolis

In this episode, I spoke with Rhonda Miska, a lay minister working at a parish in the Twin Cities. A couple of weeks ago, I received an email from Rhonda introducing herself, thanking me for the podcast, and sharing with me some of her experiences working as a lay minister in the Twin Cities right now. She shared how on her to-do list was to promote the Lenten fish fry, and another was to help a mother vulnerable to deportation find someone to take care of her child if she’s deported. My heart was crushed as I read her email. And I immediately asked if she would be on the podcast to share what life is like on the ground ministering in Minneapolis. I’m so grateful that Rhonda said yes and that we had this conversation.

I once again postponed my normal Monday morning release to today so that I could publish this conversation. We recorded this episode last night, Monday February 9th.



Watch here or listen on your favorite podcast app:

https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/32-rhonda-miska-ministering-in-minneapolis

Rhonda Miska is a preacher, writer, spiritual director, and lay ecclesial minister. Since 2020, she has served as the Director of Communications at the Church of St. Timothy in Blaine, a north suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rhonda holds a master’s degree from the Boston College School of Theology and Ministry and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Ministry in Preaching degree from the Aquinas Institute of Theology.

LINKS:

Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota: Minnesota Catholic Relief Fund

www.ccf-mn.org/relief

Rhonda’s reflection on the ICOM Vigil For Immigrant Justice

https://www.morecommunity.org/blog-01-21-26

As ICE operations rattle Minneapolis, Catholic women step forward

https://religionnews.com/2026/02/09/as-ice-operations-rattle-minneapolis-catholic-women-step-forward/

Inside the Vatican podcast: Minneapolis Bishop on ICE, immigration and Pope Leo

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/minneapolis-bishop-on-ice-immigration-and-pope-leo/id1439165420?i=1000748598215

ABOUT THIRD SPACE: Third Space is the podcast for those who see the beauty of Catholicism, as well as the ugliness, who have experienced real harm AND real grace in the Church. Every episode I will have conversations with guests about the good and the bad in the Church—avoiding easy answers or black & white fundamentalism—in order to hold on to all that is true.

SUPPORT THIS SHOW: Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. All of your support directly helps my family and allows me to continue working on projects like this podcast, the newsletter, as well as resources about spiritual abuse in the Catholic Church.

www.catholicthirdspace.com

LIVING SOLIDARITY: Living Solidarity upholds the infinite dignity of every person by addressing the reality of spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience in the Catholic Church. Living Solidarity helps to build a Church of integrity and solidarity by accompanying survivors of spiritual abuse with trauma-informed life coaching; equipping Church leaders and institutions to confront systemic harm; and creating resources grounded in psychological research and the Church’s Social Teaching. Visit livingsolidarity.com to learn more, to connect with Paul, to schedule individual life coaching, or to invite Paul to speak or consult with your community, parish, seminary, or diocese.

ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey is currently a professional counselor, retreat leader, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He provides counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and creates resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against all forms of abuse. He previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife, Kristina, and their five kids.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!