I’m grateful to share this conversation I had with Mark Joseph Williams. Mark shares his story of healing and recovery from clerical abuse, addiction, and trauma. He talks about how God worked in his life in the midst of trauma and how it was through the Catholic Church, the place where he experienced harm, that he also experienced healing. Mark also shares about where he would like to see reform in the Church regarding safeguarding and justice for survivors.

*And just a note that Mark and I recorded this conversation during Holy Week, just a few days before the news of Pope Francis’s death.

Mark Joseph Williams is a forensic psychological clinician with an MS in social work from Columbia. A clerical abuse survivor, he co-founded Global Collaborative, a survivor led organization, and represents the Archdiocese of Newark as Special Advisor. He also serves on the North American Safeguarding Committee of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. He and his wife, Karen, have four grown children and seven grandchildren. He is the author of Torrent of Grace: A Catholic Survivor’s Healing Journey after Clergy Abuse.

Listen to the episode here, or on your favorite podcast app:

https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/18-mark-joseph-williams-healing-after

LINKS:

Torrent of Grace: A Catholic Survivor's Healing Journey after Clergy Abuse

https://www.amazon.com/Torrent-Grace-Catholic-Survivors-Healing/dp/1626985960

Field Hospital podcast: Mark Joseph Williams

https://uscatholic.org/articles/202204/field-hospital-mark-joseph-williams/

