Third Space Podcast: Marcus Mescher – Liberation Theology

Measuring & Exploring Moral Injury Caused by Clergy Sexual Abuse:
“Moral Injury and Clerical Sexual Abuse” PFG podcast with Marcus Mescher
The Liberation Theology Podcast
Ep. 5: Catholic Social Teaching and Liberation Theology with Marcus Mescher, Pt. 1
Accountability, Healing, and Trust: Interdisciplinary Reflections for Ministry in the Midst of the Catholic Sex Abuse Crisis
Awake Blog
ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife and five kids. He is a limited licensed professional counselor, retreat leader, and catechist. He is a co-founder of Where Peter Is, founder and co-host of the Pope Francis Generation podcast, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He seeks to provide pastoral counseling for Catholics who have been spiritually abused, counseling for Catholic ministers, and counseling education so that ministers are more equipped to help others in their ministry.
