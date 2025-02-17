Pope Francis Treated for Polymicrobial Infection

The Vatican announced today that Pope Francis is being treated for a “polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract.” The news comes just days after the Holy Father was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic hospital in an attempt to treat a prolonged case of bronchitis.

It is commonly known that, due to a severe infection, Pope Francis had part of one lung removed when he was in his twenties. In addition, over the past several years, the Holy Father has undergone medical treatment for a variety of issues including falls, diverticulitis, bronchitis, and abdominal surgeries. Despite this, the 88-year-old Pope has appeared to be relatively healthy.

His current condition was first announced on February 6th, when the Vatican shared his diagnosis of bronchitis. He was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14th after his morning audiences and was reportedly resting well and showing some improvement over the weekend. However, this morning the Director of the Holy See Press Office explained that, while Pope Francis remains in good spirits, his clinical status is complex and requires prolonged and altered therapy. Consequently, this week’s Wednesday General Audience is canceled.

Pope Francis’s continued hospitalization appears to be the result of tests which indicate that he is suffering from a polymicrobial infection. According to a 2005 research paper published in the Lancet, polymicrobial infections occur when infection by a single organism leaves patients vulnerable to infections from other organisms. Less frequently, an individual can contract diseases caused by two different microorganisms simultaneously. In either case, these infections may be caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites or fungi.

The editors at Where Peter Is pray for the Holy Father’s comfort and healing during this time and hope that you will join us in our prayers for him:

Father, for nearly twelve years, You have blessed us with an earthly father who has guided Your Church towards greater love, acceptance and concern for those most in need of mercy. From the first moments of his papacy, we have been taught to see You in the faces of the rejected, the homeless, and the criminal. Through the years, he has shown us how to pursue humility even in positions of power and how to value the true treasures of the Church. We thank You for giving him to us as a faithful witness to Your steadfast love and we ask that You help us to faithfully live out all that we have learned from him. We come to You today, asking that You will hold him close to Your heart as he battles illness. Please surround him with Your peace that surpasses all understanding and Your strength to continue to witness to Your love despite physical discomfort. If it is Your will, please heal him so that he can continue his work as Your servant here on earth. Please guide and protect those who care for his physical, spiritual, and medical needs: the priests, doctors, nurses, housekeeping staff, kitchen staff, security guards, and all others who labor to meet his needs today. Please let them feel Your presence in a special way. Lord, we know that You are a God who works all things together for the good of those who love You. Please use even this time of sickness for the good of Your Church and of our Pope. Amen.

Image: “General Audience with Pope Francis” (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by Catholic Church (England and Wales)

