In this episode, I had a wonderful conversation with Anne Carpenter about Hans Urs von Balthasar, power, and vulnerability. Back in January, Anne had an essay in Commonweal titled, Raising the Bastions: Why the American Catholic right turned against Balthasar. In it, she was able to name the root sickness that I’ve seen and experienced in conservative Catholic spaces in the US, as well as in the institutional Church. Anne is insightful and profound, I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.

Watch here or listen on your favorite podcast app: https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/34-anne-carpenter-balthasar-and-the

Anne Carpenter is a professor in the Department of Theological Studies at Saint Louis University. She is the author of Theo-Poetics: Hans Urs von Balthasar and the Risk of Art and Being (University of Notre Dame Press) and Nothing Gained Is Eternal: A Theology of Tradition (Fortress Press).

LINKS:

Raising the Bastions: Why the American Catholic right turned against Balthasar

https://www.commonwealmagazine.org/carpenter-anne-balthasar-catholic-right

www.catholicthirdspace.com

