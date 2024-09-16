Third Space Podcast: Angela Sealana – The Abundant Life

In this episode of Third Space, Angela Sealana and I have a conversation about what it means to live abundantly as a Catholic today. More specifically, we talk about what hope looks like when it’s not misused to bypass lament, suffering, and injustice.

Creator of The Inspired Life newsletter, The Inspired Rosary podcast, as well as Catholic Communicators podcast, Angela Sealana passionately works to build healing bridges by promoting awareness of diverse cultures, chronic illness, and mental health in speaking and writing opportunities – especially within Catholic contexts.

Angela holds a B.A. in English Communication Arts concentrating in Marketing and with a minor in Theology, from St. Mary’s University in Texas. Her university thesis, “New Media, New Evangelization,” one of the first academic papers published on the subject in 2010, was used as a reference by Catholic communities around the world. Angela’s work was highlighted in Brandon Vogt’s book, “The Church and New Media” (Our Sunday Visitor, 2011).

She is the full-time media coordinator for a Catholic evangelization ministry, deep in the heart of Texas. Several of her interns have served the Church in a variety of communication roles.

ABOUT THIRD SPACE: Third Space is the podcast for those who see the beauty of Catholicism, as well as the ugliness, who have experienced real harm AND real grace in the Church. Every episode I will have conversations with guests about the good and the bad in the Church—avoiding easy answers or black & white fundamentalism—in order to hold on to all that is true.

ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife and five kids. He is a limited licensed professional counselor, retreat leader, and catechist. He is a co-founder of Where Peter Is, founder and co-host of the Pope Francis Generation podcast, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He seeks to provide pastoral counseling for Catholics who have been spiritually abused, counseling for Catholic ministers, and counseling education so that ministers are more equipped to help others in their ministry.

