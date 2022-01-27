The possibility of schism in the Church

Just a quick post, But I would like to share the video of this panel discussion I watched live last night on the possibility of a schism in the Church by those who reject the teaching and authority of Pope Francis. Although I certainly didn’t agree with everything that was said, I agreed with most of it. I found the discussion illuminating, and I am glad that this crisis is being taken seriously by these noteworthy Catholic writers and thinkers.
Host: Daniel Rober
Organizer/Moderator: Michael W. Higgins
Panelists: Tina Beattie, David Gibson, Christopher Lamb and Michael Sean Winters.
Image: By Casimiro
