The possibility of schism in the Church

by · January 27, 2022

Just a quick post, But I would like to share the video of this panel discussion I watched live last night on the possibility of a schism in the Church by those who reject the teaching and authority of Pope Francis. Although I certainly didn’t agree with everything that was said, I agreed with most of it. I found the discussion illuminating, and I am glad that this crisis is being taken seriously by these noteworthy Catholic writers and thinkers.

Host: Daniel Rober

Organizer/Moderator: Michael W. Higgins

Panelists: Tina Beattie, David Gibson, Christopher Lamb and Michael Sean Winters.

Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.

