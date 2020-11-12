The McCarrick Report: What does it mean?

by ·

 

Our good friend, Vatican reporter Christopher Lamb, joined Dan Amiri and I this week to discuss the McCarrick Report.

We discuss the harm he did to his victims and the failure of Church leadership to stop McCarrick despite many warnings about his behavior. We also raise some difficult subjects, such as a few instances where the report contradicts prior public statements, including one made by the Pope Francis.

Finally, we talk about whether this document signifies real change in the way the Catholic Church operates, or if it’s just more promises that will inevitably be broken.

Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.

CopyCopied