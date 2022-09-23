Earlier this week, Dustin Quick invited me onto his podcast, “Holy Smokes: Cigars, Catholicism, and Conversation” to talk about the Magisterium and the development of doctrine.

I encounter a lot of hesitancy in the Church with the idea that Church teaching changes. I used to believe the idea that the Church’s teaching has stayed the same for 2,000 years and that saying anything otherwise undermines the authority of the Magisterium and even the authenticity of Catholicism itself. However, when I looked at the Church’s own teaching, I found out something different, something more nuanced, something more compelling.

You can watch the episode on Youtube or listen in the Pope Francis Generation podcast feed.

Speaking of the Pope Francis Generation podcast….Season Two is going to drop in October!

Dominic and I are hard at work recording episodes and interviewing guests. Yes, you heard that right, this season we have guests!

We will be spending this season talking about Catholic Social Teaching. We are going to discuss some of the history and development of Catholic Social Teaching, walk through the four main principles (the infinite dignity of the human person, the common good, subsidiarity, and solidarity), and share stories about our own attempts to integrate CST into our lives.

And, like I said, we are interviewing several awesome guests this season! These are people who I have followed and respected for a long time and who I am thrilled to be having these conversations with.

