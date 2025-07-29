Synodality: Debunking the False Divide Between Francis and Leo XIV

Is Pope Leo XIV really “correcting” Pope Francis on synodality—or simply echoing the same vision?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel unpacks Dr. Jeff Mirus’s recent article praising Leo’s “true synodality” and shows how, in fact, Francis has always placed the promptings of the Holy Spirit and the “journeying together” as a Church at the heart of every synodal moment.

In this video you’ll learn:

– What Francis taught regarding the Holy Spirit being the protagonist of the Synod;

– Why Pope Francis rejected an excessively secularized and bureaucratized view of synodality;

– How “journeying together” was so important for Francis’ perspective on synodality;

– What then Cardinal Prevost thought about fake news about the Synod on Synodality.

