Synodality: Debunking the False Divide Between Francis and Leo XIV

by Pedro Gabriel · July 29, 2025

Written by Pedro Gabriel

Is Pope Leo XIV really “correcting” Pope Francis on synodality—or simply echoing the same vision?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel unpacks Dr. Jeff Mirus’s recent article praising Leo’s “true synodality” and shows how, in fact, Francis has always placed the promptings of the Holy Spirit and the “journeying together” as a Church at the heart of every synodal moment.

In this video you’ll learn:

– What Francis taught regarding the Holy Spirit being the protagonist of the Synod;

– Why Pope Francis rejected an excessively secularized and bureaucratized view of synodality;

– How “journeying together” was so important for Francis’ perspective on synodality;

– What then Cardinal Prevost thought about fake news about the Synod on Synodality.

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

