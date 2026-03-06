fbpx

Standing to Receive Communion, Part II: The Anthropological Question

by Andrew Likoudis · March 6, 2026

Written by Andrew Likoudis

Image: Cardinal celebrates ‘White Mass’ for community medical care charity SOMOS. © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk. License: CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

Discuss this article!

Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!
Become a patron at Patreon!

Andrew Likoudis is a Catholic scholar specializing in ecclesiology, ecumenism, and contemporary debates surrounding Church authority and reform. He is the founder and president of the Likoudis Legacy Foundation. Likoudis is the author of Faith in Crisis: Critical Dialogues in Catholic Traditionalism, Church Authority, and Reform (En Route Books, 2025), which features a foreword by Rocco Buttiglione and contributions from Cardinal Robert Sarah and over thirty Catholic scholars. His writing has appeared in the National Catholic Register, Catholic Review, Patheos, and Philosophy Now. He holds a B.A. in Communication Studies from Towson University, an A.A. in Business Administration from CCBC, and is an M.A. candidate in Catholic Studies at Franciscan University of Steubenville. He is an associate member of the Society for Catholic Liturgy. Learn more at andrewlikoudis.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ and subscribe to his Substack, Tradition and Renewal.

Tags:

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied