Spiritual Abuse Workshop – Spring 2025

Through the Church—the sacrament of God’s infinite love—her Scriptures, her Tradition, her prayers, and her liturgies, people can encounter the living Christ and experience his love, healing, and transformative grace.

But what happens when the men and women tasked with mediating God’s grace, appointed to preach God’s word and preside over the sacraments, do so with carelessness or coercion? What harm is done when the place of healing becomes a source of harm?

I’m a limited license counselor in Michigan. I previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. I provide counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and create resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against abuse.

Join me for an online workshop focused on recognizing, preventing, and responding to spiritual abuse in the Catholic Church.

This workshop is for:

Individuals trying to better understand their experiences of spiritual abuse in the Church

Clergy and lay leaders interested in safeguarding their communities from spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience

Therapists working with clients who have been spiritually abused

This workshop will help you:

Recognize and prevent spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience in the Church

Know the symptoms of spiritual abuse, religious trauma, and moral injury

Better understand and respond to abusive systems in the Church

Details:

This is five-part live workshop that will be held virtually. I’m running two workshops with day or evening sessions to accommodate different time zones and work schedules.

Groups will have between 5 and 12 participants and space will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.

Group 1 – Mondays, 2:30-4:00pm (EST) | Dates: 3/31 – 4/28

Group 2 – Wednesdays, 7:30-9:00pm (EST) | Dates: 4/2 – 4/30

Register here: https://forms.gle/A5i5qhX6rQgAoojr8

Pricing:

I believe that anyone, regardless of their financial situation, should have access to the information in this workshop. I do not wish for inability to pay to prevent you from registering. Based on my training and time commitment, this workshop is valued at $350. Making this workshop available to anyone who can benefit from it is important to me, but it is also an important part of my family’s income.

While the full value of the five-part series is $350, you decide what you can pay. Whether it’s $10 or more than $350, your contribution is appreciated. Even if you can’t attend, but you are grateful resources like this exist, you can financially support the workshop. Any amount helps.

How to Pay:

Preferred Method: Send your contribution via PayPal (paul@faheycounseling.com) or Venmo (@catholicthirdspace) Or use your credit card here: https://pope-francis-generation.checkoutpage.co/spiritual-abuse-workshop-spring-2025

This flexible pricing is a new approach I’m trying to ensure inclusivity while also supporting my family as I transition into my counseling career. I hope it can be an opportunity for solidarity within this community and an opportunity for me to trust in God’s providence more.

I’m looking forward to having you in the workshop!

Register here: https://forms.gle/A5i5qhX6rQgAoojr8

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!