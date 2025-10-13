Spiritual Abuse Workshop – November 2025

Through the Scriptures, Tradition, liturgies, and devotions, people can encounter the living Christ and experience his love, healing, and freedom.

But what happens when the women and men in the Church who are tasked with teaching doctrine, preaching God’s word, or presiding over the sacraments, do so with carelessness or coercion? What harm is done when the place of healing becomes a source of harm?

I’m a professional counselor who previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. I accompany those who have been spiritually abused and create resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against abuse.

Join me for an online workshop focused on recognizing, preventing, and responding to spiritual abuse in the Catholic Church.

Register here: https://forms.gle/VriBSvQ729TSJcG66

This workshop is for:

Individuals trying to better understand their experiences of spiritual abuse in the Church

Clergy and lay leaders interested in safeguarding their communities from spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience

Therapists or spiritual directors working with clients who have been spiritually abused

This workshop will help you:

Recognize and prevent spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience in the Church

Know the symptoms of spiritual abuse, religious trauma, and moral injury

Better understand and respond to abusive systems in the Church

Details:

This is five-part live workshop that will be held virtually on Wednesdays, 1:00-3:00pm (EST) | 11/5, 11/12, 11/19, 11/26, 12/3. Groups will have between 5 and 12 participants and space will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Your space in the workshop will not be held until payment is received.

Price:

It’s important to me that this workshop is available to anyone who can benefit from it, but it’s also an essential part of my family’s income. Based on my training and the time commitment, this workshop is valued at $400, but I don’t want financial cost to prevent you from registering.

While the full value of the five-part series is $400, you decide what you can pay. Whether it’s $10 or more than $400, your contribution is appreciated. Also, even if you can’t attend, but you are grateful resources like this exist, you can financially support the workshop. Any amount helps. With this flexible pricing I’m trying to ensure inclusivity while also supporting my family. I hope it can be an opportunity for solidarity within this community.

I’m looking forward to having you in the workshop!

