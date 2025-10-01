Should Traditionalists “Zip It”?

Many Catholic influencers who spent years attacking Pope Francis are suddenly changing their tone under Leo XIV. The same voices that once fueled constant resistance are now telling their followers to “zip it.”

But why? What changed? And what does this reveal about the traditionalist movement in the Church today?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel looks at:

– How Catholic commentators shifted from open resistance to soft lobbying;

– Why the “zip it” strategy is being promoted right now;

– What Pope Leo XIV himself actually said about the liturgy in his recent Crux interview;

– And what all of this means for the future of traditionalists, the pre-Vatican II liturgy, and Catholic unity.

