Season 4 Wrap Up

It’s been a great season of PFG with some amazing guests!

In this last episode, Dominic and I wrap up the summer by reflecting back on some of the ideas and conversations from this season that have stuck with us.

This episode is available on Youtube and in your favorite podcast app.

Looking ahead, we’re taking a longer than usual break before the next (5th!) season. So we will probably be back in two or three months.

Please keep Dominic and I in your prayers during this interim! We both have a lot of things going on.

Keep an eye out for a Fratelli Tutti workshop coming in October or November. More information will be coming out soon.

Finally, if you have valued this podcast, please consider supporting us in a few different ways.

Share the podcast with others Subscribe, rate, and leave a review of the podcast on Youtube or in whatever podcast app you use Financially support us. Even a few dollars a month is helpful. It goes directly to paying for diapers, car repairs, and new projects 🙂

Give to Smart Catholics:

Give to Pope Francis Generation:

https://www.popefrancisgeneration.com/subscribe

Thank you so much!

This week, Paul and Dominic wrap up the season by reflecting back on some of the interviews and discussions this summer that have stuck with them. They specifically bring up the interview with Dr. Marcus Mescher and his proposal that there needs to be a new way of doing Church in order to address all the harm caused by the culture of institutional self-protection in the Church. They discuss if synodality is that new way of doing Church.

“In effect, doctrine, or better, our understanding and expression of it, is not a closed system, devoid of the dynamic capacity to pose questions, doubts, inquiries. The questions of our people, their suffering, their struggles, their dreams, their trials and their worries, all possess an interpretational value that we cannot ignore if we want to take the principle of the incarnation seriously. Their wondering helps us to wonder, their questions question us” (Gaudete et Exsultate 44).

Paid subscribers get to watch each episode before everyone else! Your support allows me to create this podcast and all the resources I’ve shared here.

Subscribe to the Pope Francis Generation:

ABOUT DOMINIC DE SOUZA SmartCatholics founder, Dominic de Souza, is a convert from radical traditionalism – inspired by WherePeterIs, Bishop Robert Barron, and Pope Francis. He is passionate about helping ordinary Catholics break the ‘bystander effect’, and be first responders. “We don’t have to be geniuses. We just have to show up with witness and kindness. Christ does the rest.” Today he hosts the SmartCatholics community.

JOIN FATHERS HEART ACADEMY Discover the truth and hope of Church teachings through a study of magisterial documents, access to Paul Fahey’s podcasts and articles, and a supportive community of learners. Join here:

http://www.fathersheartacademy.com

SUPPORTERS: WherePeterIs

https://wherepeteris.com/

ABOUT SMARTCATHOLICS If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with your one friend you think would really like to see it. Come and regroup with us in the free, Catholic community on smartcatholics.com We’re free of trolls and ads and toxicity, faithful to the Holy Father Pope Francis and the Church, and committed to a culture of kindness and learning. Sound like you? Come and join us. Join the free community:

Send us a gift: https://smartcatholics.com/donate

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smartcatholics/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smartcathol…

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!