Respectful Criticism or Subtle Dissent? Unmasking the Middle Ground

Is “Moderate” Catholic Criticism Undermining the Papacy?

What if the biggest threat to the Church today isn’t coming from Pope Francis’s loudest critics—but from those calling themselves “moderates”?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel dives deep into the recent controversy surrounding the leaked Vatican report on the Latin Mass and Pope Francis’ Traditiones Custodes. But more importantly, he unpacks how so-called “moderate” voices may be subtly reshaping Catholic discourse by presenting themselves as impartial while often leaning toward the same criticisms as fringe traditionalists.

We’ll explore:

– The truth behind the leaked document;

– How “moderates” frame themselves as fair while pushing suspect narratives;

– What true Catholic moderation and papal loyalty actually look like;

– Historical parallels with figures like Archbishop Viganò, the Radical Gregorians, and the Fraticelli;

– Why reform must come from within the Church—not from media pressure or ideological agendas.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!