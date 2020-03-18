Printable Rosary Guide for the COVID-19 pandemic

During today’s General Audience address, given from the library in the Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis announced that tomorrow evening he will be taking part in an initiative of the Italian bishops: to pray the Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary, beginning at 9 p.m. Roman time. He explained:

I join in the appeal of the Italian bishops who in this health emergency have promoted a moment of prayer for the whole country. Every family, every faithful, every religious community: all united spiritually tomorrow at 9 p.m. in the recitation of the Rosary, with the Mysteries of Light. I will accompany you from here. We are led to the luminous and transfigured face of Jesus Christ and His Heart by Mary, Mother of God, health of the sick, to whom we turn with the prayer of the Rosary, under the loving gaze of Saint Joseph, Guardian of the Holy Family and of our families. And we ask him to take special care of our family, our families, especially the sick and the people who are taking care of them: doctors, nurses, and volunteers, who risk their lives in this service.

Tomorrow, March 19, is the Solemnity of St. Joseph. This morning, Pope Francis reminded us of the great witness of the saintly foster father and protector of Our Lord, as well as that he is a great intercessor to all who are troubled, saying, “In life, work, family, joy and sorrow he always sought and loved the Lord, meriting the praise of Scripture as a just and wise man. Always invoke him with confidence, especially in difficult times, and entrust your lives to this great Saint.”

In solidarity with the Holy Father, we invite everyone to join with him and the Church in Italy in praying the Luminous Mysteries (Mysteries of Light) tomorrow at 9 p.m. Rome time, and we have created a resource to help you.

First, click here to see what your local time will be at 9 p.m. in Rome tomorrow.

Next, I have created a new one-page Printable Rosary Guide for use during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an update of our previous 1-page printable guide from October 2018. Besides the change in formatting, I have added the text of the pope’s “Prayer to Mary during the Coronavirus Pandemic” to the prayers on the sheet. Additionally, I replaced the Sub Tuum prayer from 2018 with the “Hail Holy Queen” prayer, which is similar, but more familiar to English-speakers.

Please join us as we pray together with Pope Francis and Catholics around the world for the sick, the vulnerable, those who have died, those who are at risk, healthcare workers, scientists, and those who will suffer financially during this time.