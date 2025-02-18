Pray For Pope Francis

The Vatican announced today that, following a repeated CT scan, Pope Francis has been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and will begin receiving additional treatment during his hospitalization. While the Holy Father is reported to be in good spirits, the Holy See press office noted that this latest development “has arisen in the context of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, and has required the use of corticosteroid and antibiotics.” They also reiterated a statement from yesterday which noted that the Pope’s condition is complex.

According to recently retired Cleveland Clinic respiratory therapist, Glen Kimball, “Bronchiectasis is a chronic and progressive disease of the lungs, often resulting in frequent episodes of airway inflammation and recurrent lung infections. It generally presents with a chronic cough and excessive sputum production. As a result, patients typically experience shortness of breath, fatigue, and sometimes bloody sputum, often on a daily basis.” Mr. Kimball is not familiar with the specifics of Pope Francis’s case, but was quick to point out that “the cause of this disease has several etiologies and associated conditions, but a large number of patients have no specific identifiable cause for their disease.”

The Holy See press office stated that the Holy Father continues to rest, read and pray. He was able to receive the Eucharist today, as he has for the past several days. Pope Francis expressed his gratitude for the prayers that have been offered on his behalf and asks that we continue to pray for him during his illness. A prayer for the Holy Father can be found in yesterday’s article about his health.

Image: “Pope Francis” (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by Catholic Church (England and Wales)

