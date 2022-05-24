Pope Francis Generation – Podcast Launch!

Editor’s Note: At Where Peter Is we are excited to support the new initiatives of our longtime contributors and friends–particularly when those efforts are deeply shaped by the method of Pope Francis. Paul Fahey, a co-founder of this site, is launching a podcast with friend of WPI, Dominic de Souza. And we are happy to promote it here. We hope you will consider checking out this podcast and supporting it by sharing this post with a friend who might be interested.

The first episode of the Pope Francis Generation podcast is now live on YouTube and Spotify!

It will be available on other major podcast feeds (like Apple and Google) in the next day or two.

In this episode, Dominic and I kick off with quick introductions, and dive into our reasons for starting this show. We explore the idea of religious deconstruction and then explain the three pillars of the Pope Francis Generation: The Kerygma, Theosis, and the teachings of Pope Francis.

“The centrality of the kerygma calls for stressing those elements which are most needed today: it has to express God’s saving love which precedes any moral and religious obligation on our part; it should not impose the truth but appeal to freedom; it should be marked by joy, encouragement, liveliness and a harmonious balance which will not reduce preaching to a few doctrines which are at times more philosophical than evangelical” (Evangelii Gaudium 165).

We also created a special group over at SmartCatholics curated just for Pope Francis Generation listeners. There you can connect with myself, Dominic, and other listeners!

Paid subscribers to Pope Francis Generation will get to watch each episode before everyone else, join private Q&As, and you’ll be able to pitch ideas for the topic of our final show this season!

