Pope Francis Generation – the Podcast!

I am partnering with Dominic de Souza at SmartCatholics to create the Pope Francis Generation Show.

This is a podcast for Catholics struggling with the Church’s teaching, who feel like they might not belong in the Church anymore, and who still hunger for a God of love and goodness.

Your hosts are me, Paul Fahey, a professional catechist, and Dominic, someone who needs catechesis. Together, we’re taking our own look at the Catholic Church—her teachings and practices—from three views that changed our world: the call to share the joy of Gospel, the forgotten doctrine of theosis, and the insights from Pope Francis.

Season one of the PFG Show is going to launch next month on Youtube and all major podcast feeds. Topics include:

The Nones: why people leave and why should they come back?

What Catholics get wrong about suffering

Freedom and Conscience

Hell—what does the Church actually teach?

Death (yes, death)

The Cross: a sign of God’s wrath or God’s love?

Chastity (what Jason Evert and Christopher West haven’t told you)

And more!

The Show

Chapter six of John’s gospel recounts Jesus’s great sermon where he tells the crowds to eat his flesh and drink his blood. Jesus’s teaching was so difficult for his followers to accept that nearly everyone left and he turned to his apostles and asked, “Do you also want to leave?”

There are many times when my answer to that question has been “yes.” I’ve wanted to leave when my genuine wrestling with Church teaching was treated with hostility. I’ve wanted to leave when I’ve seen Jesus used by clergy as a prop for political agendas. I’ve wanted to leave when friends share stories of spiritual and sexual abuse at the hands of their pastors. I’ve experienced too much truth and goodness in the Church to leave, but I’ve seen too much harm to want to stay.

The Body of Christ is holy and sinful, human and divine, spiritual and material. There is not an abstract “real church” separate from the flesh and blood baptized people who are abusers, liars, predators, and narcissists. I have been trying to navigate this reality, without growing embittered or discouraged, for the past several years. God has had to deconstruct the Catholicism that I was formed in and then he rebuilt my Catholic faith on the deeper revelation of his love and goodness.

At the Pope Francis Generation Show, we hope to share that deeper revelation with you. We will be reexamining the Catholic Church—her teachings and practices—in light of the kerygma, the doctrine of theosis, and the teaching of Pope Francis.

If you are struggling with the Church’s teaching, if you feel like you may not belong in the Church anymore, or if you’ve been Catholic your whole life but have never known the love and goodness of God, then the Pope Francis Generation show is for you.

