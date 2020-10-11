Pope Francis Delivers TED Talk on Climate Change

Today, Pope Francis stepped out onto the virtual TED stage for a second time. In his first TED talk, given in April 2017, the pope made his famous call for a “Revolution Of Tenderness.” This time, his talk was entitled “Our moral imperative to act on climate change — and 3 steps we can take.”

In his talk, Francis urges us to take serious action against threats to our environment, saying,

I would like to invite you to go on a journey together. A journey of transformation and of action. Made not so much of words, but rather of concrete and pressing actions. I am calling it a journey because it requires a shift, a change. From this crisis none of us must come out the same.

In this talk, directed to all people of goodwill, he promotes three necessary steps we must collectively take to solve the climate crisis:

Provide education on how to care for our common home, saying that we must develop “the understanding that environmental problems are linked to human needs. Focus on access to clean and drinkable water and providing adequate food and nutrition to everyone in the human family. Reduce our carbon footprint.

Later on in the talk, he uses a typically colorful image, saying, “The Earth must be worked and nursed, cultivated and protected. We cannot continue to squeeze it like an orange.”

I encourage you to watch it all. If you don’t understand Italian, you can turn on the closed captions by clicking on the “CC” icon on the bottom right of the video (if you don’t see it, it should appear once you it “play”).