Pope Francis and the Latin American Church with Rodrigo Guerra

In this new podcast, Dan Amiri and I talk to Rodrigo Guerra about the Church in Latin America.

Rodrigo is a professor of philoshopy in Mexico. He has a Ph. D. from the International Academy of Philosophy in Liechtenstein. He is an ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy for Life, a member of the Theological Commission of the Latin American Council of Bishops (CELAM), and is the founder of the Center for Advanced Social Research.

We discuss the unique historical, theological, and cultural aspects of Latin American Catholicism. Rodrigo discusses the role that the Latin American bishops played in Vatican II, and how they went on to implement the Council in the years that followed. He explains the various intellectual that helped form Pope Francis, including the “Theology of the People,” and a vision of the Church that is close to the people, especially the poor.

Rodrigo also begins to discuss his impression of Pope Francis, and he recounts what it meant for him to see a fellow Latin American elected to the See of Peter.