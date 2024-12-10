Pedro Gabriel sits down again with Prof. Rafael Gonzalez, Doctor of Theology from Pontifex University and an occasional contributor to One Peter Five, this time to discuss his book Heresy Disguised as Tradition.

In this interview, they explore how tradition can sometimes be confused with innovation, leading to the necessity of an authoritative interpreter. They also discuss whether this constitutes a kind of voluntarism or fideism.

Pedro’s book Heresy Disguised as Tradition can be found here. The ebook version is on promotion—only $2.99 until the end of the year.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!