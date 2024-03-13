“Once Años”

Eleven years.

We are just beginning to realize the great mercy that God has showed us by giving us a Universal Shepherd who invites us daily to personal conversion, to social fraternity, and towards the necessary reform of the Church.

Barely do we realize that he truly believes wholeheartedly that the Holy Spirit is the One who guides and animates the Church.

Barely do we realize that Francis, like no one else, is committed to peace in the world, without violence.

Barely do we realize that he is truly the Successor of Peter, whose ministry is sustained by Mary, the servant of the servants of God – especially the most poor – a witness of the Love that has already conquered the world.

Eleven years of gratitude and amazement for a fragile man who has completely abandoned himself to follow God’s plan without fear or trembling.

Amén.

Image: Vatican Media

