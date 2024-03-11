New Interview: Pedro Gabriel and the Role of Tradition

On March 4, Pedro Gabriel was interviewed by James Hanink (New Oxford Review) and Christopher Zehnder (Catholic Textbook Project) for the WCAT TV podcast “The Open Door”.

Here are some of the topics covered during the interview:

What counts as “tradition”? Does a simple appeal to the social sciences answer this question?

What is a radical traditionalist? Is there such a thing as “hyperpapalism”?

What is the scope of the teaching that Catholics are “to be united in mind and heart” with the Holy Father? Does it extend to matters of diplomacy? To philosophical orientation?

What is synodality? Has synodality come to terms with fundamental theological disagreements?

How can Cardinal Newman’s seven notes of doctrinal development help us distinguish a legitimate development from a corruption?

Also, if you watch until the end, Pedro Gabriel will make an important announcement.

