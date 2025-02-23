On immigration: A pastor’s call for compassion

Recently, Pope Francis wrote to the United States bishops about the issue of immigration. His letter garnered both support and criticism among Catholics. Without a doubt, immigration is a politically charged, emotional issue. I am not a politician; however, as a Christian and Catholic priest, I’d like to share some spiritual thoughts on this topic. I want to be clear: I do not advocate for open, unchecked borders. The Church upholds the right and duty of a nation to protect its citizens and its sovereign borders. I do, however, feel called to appeal for deeper compassion.

In his Letter, Pope Francis wrote, “The Son of God, in becoming man, also chose to live the drama of immigration.” The Pope also emphasized a central tenet of Catholic Social Teaching: the dignity of every human person. “Jesus Christ, loving everyone with a universal love, educates us in the permanent recognition of the dignity of every human being, without exception.” He reiterated a nation’s right and duty to protect its borders as well as the right to deport violent criminals. The Church, however, has always upheld a person’s right to migrate, particularly those who feel compelled to flee poverty and violence. And therein lies the tension.

In reflecting on this issue, I believe that compassion is often lacking in this debate. As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are called to have compassion for people. I get concerned when I hear the rhetoric some Christians use about immigrants and refugees. But let us ask: do we really know their stories? Can we at least have compassion for the plight that led many of them to risk so much by leaving behind everything they’ve known?

In my conversations with people who take a different stance, they often argue in support of immigration, but only when it is done according to our laws. I agree that legal immigration is the ideal. However, for many immigrants, it is not that simple. Think, for example, of a single mother who is trying to protect her children from gangs, kidnappings, or sex slavery. Living in poverty, she does not have the financial means associated with the immigration process, or she may fear being targeted for attempting to leave legally, or she may be told that she needs to wait several years. What would we do if we were in her situation? Can we at least have compassion for her plight?

I am not naive. I know some have crossed our borders with ill intent and should be deported. But not all have ill intent. Again, therein lies the tension. Just as Jesus calls us to feed the hungry and clothe the naked, we are also called to welcome the stranger (Matthew 25).

This issue is complex. I am simply asking us to have deeper compassion for those who feel they have no choice but to leave everything behind and come to our land to be safe and hopefully a little more prosperous. After all, many of them have made profound contributions to our society and are living honest family lives. They are living in our neighborhoods and worshipping in our churches. They are our brothers and sisters.

I hope that politicians can work out a common-sense solution. As the saying goes, that is above my pay grade. In the meantime, I encourage you to read the Church’s teachings on immigration. Reading The Catechism’s section 2241 (on immigration) and the social encyclicals of the popes such as Pope Francis’s encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, will provide a good starting point to better understand the Church’s teaching.

“Border Wall 1” (CC BY-NC 2.0) by rmcspadden@biologicaldiversity.org

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!