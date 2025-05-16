New Pope! Not a Rewind Button!

With the election of Pope Leo XIV, many Catholics are wondering: does this mean we’re starting over again? What happens to the teachings and legacy of Pope Francis, Benedict XVI, and John Paul II?
In this video, Pedro explores why a new pope doesn’t mean hitting the rewind button on the Church’s tradition. Pedro will share his personal journey of navigating transitions between popes, explain key concepts like Benedict XVI’s “hermeneutic of reform in continuity,” and show how every new pope builds upon his predecessors — even in surprising ways.
Topics covered in this video:
- How Past Popes Prepare Us for New Ones
- Reform in Continuity, not Rupture
- The Mistake of “Skipping Over” Francis
- “Backwardsism” and Why Tradition Moves Forward
Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
