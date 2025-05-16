New Pope! Not a Rewind Button!

With the election of Pope Leo XIV, many Catholics are wondering: does this mean we’re starting over again? What happens to the teachings and legacy of Pope Francis, Benedict XVI, and John Paul II?

In this video, Pedro explores why a new pope doesn’t mean hitting the rewind button on the Church’s tradition. Pedro will share his personal journey of navigating transitions between popes, explain key concepts like Benedict XVI’s “hermeneutic of reform in continuity,” and show how every new pope builds upon his predecessors — even in surprising ways.

Topics covered in this video:

How Past Popes Prepare Us for New Ones

Reform in Continuity, not Rupture

The Mistake of “Skipping Over” Francis

“Backwardsism” and Why Tradition Moves Forward

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!