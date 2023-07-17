New Debrief! WYD and Evangelization | Prayer hands | Rules for Trolls

Dominic and I are back tonight at 8:30 pm EDT for a new episode of The Debrief to discuss a few controversies, some news, and to talk a little bit about taming the Twitter trolls.

Topics:

Did a recently-appointed Cardinal say that WYD isn’t about evangelization? What should we do with our hands during the Lord’s Prayer? Tips for trolls on Catholic Twitter

Summary and Links:

1) Mike and Dominic discuss a controversy surrounding future cardinal, Bishop Americo Aguiar of Lisbon, who is also in charge of organizing World Youth Day, who is quoted as saying: “We don’t want to convert the young people to Christ or to the Catholic Church or anything like that at all.”

What should we make of this?

Links:

Bishop Aguiar, Pope Benedict, and Interreligious Dialogue – Where Peter Is by Claire Domingues and Pedro Gabriel

Beyond Superficiality: Bishop Aguiar’s vision for World Youth Day – Where Peter Is by Pedro Gabriel

2) Last week, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines issued a “clarification” regarding the posture of the laity during the recitation of the Our Father during Mass.

What did it say?

Link: CBCP liturgy body clarifies hand posture during ‘Lord’s Prayer’ | CBCPNews

3) Mike and Dominic discuss Mike’s new post on his substack site called “Rules for Trolls” with the Subheading “Let’s make the Twitter experience better for both of us.”

Link: Rules for Trolls – Mike Lewis Extra

ABOUT THE DEBRIEF

Intro Episode: https://youtu.be/LevSkGFqq4U

A weekly show where we dive deep into the news, topics, questions, and controversies facing the Catholic Church today. Hosted by Dominic de Souza, founder of SmartCatholics, posing questions to Mike Lewis, editor and cofounder of Where Peter Is. We bring you commentary, analysis, and context on tough questions that the Church is facing. Whether you’re a devout Catholic, a curious seeker, or just interested in the news and happenings in the Church, join us for The Debrief. When it comes to news and controversies in the Catholic Church, stay curious, informed, and engaged.

WHERE PETER IS

Visit Where Peter Is.com to read articles, commentaries, and spiritual reflections by and for faithful Catholics who support the mission and vision of Pope Francis. https://wherepeteris.com

SMARTCATHOLICS

The conversation is brought to you from SmartCatholics.com, the free online community for millennials, creators, and learners. Join our private WherePeterIs group to ask questions, share insights, and suggest topics for next time. https://smartcatholics.com

DONATE

Consider becoming a Patreon sponsor for Where Peter Is. Your generosity will help us continue to bring valuable content to you and enhance the quality of this show. https://www.patreon.com/where_peter_is

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.