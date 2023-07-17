Liz Hansen – Feeling Unsafe in the Church

A few weeks ago, Liz Hansen invited my family over to her family’s house for dinner. As all of our kids ran around, the adults were talking about some of the difficulties of being Catholic right now in the wake of the sexual and spiritual abuse and cover up in the Church as a whole and in some of our local Catholic communities. I asked her how she navigates still being Catholic. She handed me an article she had just written, “Desire of the Everlasting Hills.”

I took the article home and read it a couple of days later. So much of it resonated deeply with me. Liz was giving voice to emotions and experiences that didn’t realize I needed to hear someone else articulate. In the article she recounted a family vacation she made two years ago that turned into a pilgrimage as she processed her experiences of scandal in the Church. One passage in particular stood out:

“A few weeks before we left, we had found ourselves on the receiving end of public derision from someone we trusted, a sweeping judgment that caught us off guard with its willingness to scapegoat, ridicule, and egg on others to do the same. It took place within the context of our church, a community we loved dearly and had striven to hold tight to during the pandemic, even as the same fault lines that split the world made their way into the pews. Before we left, we’d come to a fragile place of forgiveness and reconciliation— possible only by grace, I realized in the moment—but it still hurt. Our sense of belonging, of being at rest and at home and safe in this corner of the Church, was still shattered.”

The experience of no longer feeling safe in my local church — that hit me.

This episode is now available on Youtube and in your favorite podcast app.

This week, Paul and Dominic talk with Liz Hansen about feeling unsafe in the Church. We had a great conversation with her a few months ago to talk about sexual and spiritual abuse and cover up at Franciscan University. This time, we wanted to talk with her about a new article she wrote for Dappled Things magazine titled, “Desire of the Everlasting Hills.” The article was beautiful and deeply resonated with some of my own experiences of grace and scandal.

Elizabeth Hansen graduated from Franciscan University of Steubenville in 2008 with majors in English and Theology. She and her husband Luke met in the university’s Honors Great Books program; they raise their four children in Michigan. Elizabeth’s writing has appeared in Magnificat, Columbia Magazine, Plough, CruxNow.com, National Catholic Register, and FemCatholic.com.

Links:

Dappled Things article:

https://www.dappledthings.org/nonfiction/desire-of-the-everlasting-hills

Previous interview with Liz:

https://www.popefrancisgeneration.com/p/interview-with-liz-hansen-abuse-and

Paid subscribers get to watch each episode before everyone else! Your support allows me to create this podcast and all the resources I’ve shared here.

Subscribe to the Pope Francis Generation:

https://www.popefrancisgeneration.com/subscribe

ABOUT DOMINIC DE SOUZA SmartCatholics founder, Dominic de Souza, is a convert from radical traditionalism – inspired by WherePeterIs, Bishop Robert Barron, and Pope Francis. He is passionate about helping ordinary Catholics break the ‘bystander effect’, and be first responders. “We don’t have to be geniuses. We just have to show up with witness and kindness. Christ does the rest.” Today he hosts the SmartCatholics community.

JOIN FATHERS HEART ACADEMY Discover the truth and hope of Church teachings through a study of magisterial documents, access to Paul Fahey’s podcasts and articles, and a supportive community of learners. Join here:

http://www.fathersheartacademy.com

SUPPORTERS: WherePeterIs

https://wherepeteris.com/

ABOUT SMARTCATHOLICS If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with your one friend you think would really like to see it. Come and regroup with us in the free, Catholic community on smartcatholics.com We’re free of trolls and ads and toxicity, faithful to the Holy Father Pope Francis and the Church, and committed to a culture of kindness and learning. Sound like you? Come and join us. Join the free community:

Send us a gift: https://smartcatholics.com/donate

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smartcatholics/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smartcathol…

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.