New Debrief: The Church in China, Nicaragua, and South Sudan

On this week’s episode of The Debrief, Dominic and I return for a look at three bishops from different parts of the world: one from Asia, one from Latin America, and one from Africa.

Topics:

1) Pope Francis officially appoints a bishop for Shanghai

2) Nicaraguan Bishop released, then returns to prison

3) A brief profile of a new African cardinal

Summary and Links:

1) Bishop Joseph Shen Bin



On July 15, Pope Francis officially appointed Bishop Joseph Shen Bin as bishop of Shanghai. Back in April, Bishop Shen was installed in Shanghai without the approval of the Holy See. At the time, the Vatican strongly condemned this decision, a clear violation of the Vatican-China agreement on appointing bishops.

Why did the Vatican approve this appointment three months later?

Links:

2) Bishop Rolando Alvarez

Nicaraguan Catholic Bishop Rolando Alvarez was released from prison on July 4, but then returned to prison on July 5 after negotiations between Alvarez and the government broke down. Bishop Alvarez was sentenced to 26 years in prison back in February by Daniel Ortega’s government.

Why did Bishop Alvarez return to prison?

Links:

3) Cardinal-designate Stephen Ameyu

South Sudanese Archbishop Stephen Ameyu faced stiff resistance when he was appointed to the Archdiocese of Juba in late 2019.

Shortly after he was named archbishop, many in the archdiocese accused the archbishop of corruption, and of manipulating his way into the position — saying that he had influenced a Vatican diplomat and and even that he had fathered at least six children. Ameyu denied the allegations.

In February of this year, Pope Francis visited South Sudan.

By elevating him to the rank of cardinal, Francis seems to have reconfirmed his faith in his choice.

Links:

