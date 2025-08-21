fbpx

Neither Liberal nor Conservative: How Polarization Divides the Church

by Pedro Gabriel · August 21, 2025

Written by Pedro Gabriel

Why are Catholics so divided today? Why do conversations about faith and politics so quickly become “us vs. them”?

 

In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores how political polarization has entered the Catholic Church — and why it’s tearing us apart. From liberal vs. conservative Catholics to debates over Pope Francis, synodality, and Catholic identity, he looks at how party politics distort our faith, and why being Catholic should mean something deeper than left or right.

 

In this video, Pedro explores:

– What polarization really means (and how it differs from Pope Francis’ “polar opposition”).

– How secular politics, when imported into the Church, creates factions and division.

– How we can rise above ideology and reclaim true Catholic identity.

– How Pope Francis tried to provide antidotes to the Church’s polarization.

 

The Catholic Church is not liberal. It’s not conservative. It’s universal — and our unity is greater than any political label.

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

